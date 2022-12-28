A look at the latest Central Illinois scholarship winners

SCHOLARSHIPS

Agriculture Scholarship Centre

NORMAL — Agriculture Scholarship Centre for Basis Trading Education, Inc. (ASC) announced Autumn Schlipf, a freshman at Illinois State University majoring in agribusiness, is the recipient of of a $2,500 scholarship for the Spring 2023 semester.

Additionally, Schlipf received enrollment in Basis Trading Essentials, a two-part course to introduce the student to the concepts of Basis Trading.

Schlipf is the daughter of Jacob and Amy Schlipf of Gridley. She is a 2022 graduate of El Paso Gridley High School. She is President of Illinois State’s National Agri-Marketing Association (ISU NAMA) and has been active in FFA, 4-H, and is a Woodford County CEO alumni.

ASC is a 501©(3) organization established by Don White to spread “Basis Trading” education to a wider section of the agriculture sector. Students majoring in agricultural business or finance and/or planning a career in the grain business are eligible to apply for the scholarship.

Visit ascapply.org for more information.

