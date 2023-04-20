Phi Kappa Phi Chapter

Illinois Wesleyan University

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Wesleyan University chapter of The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi inducted 23 new members during a ceremony on April 15.

The society is the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

Newly inducted members form the Bloomington-Normal area are Gnandeep Chintala, Normal, a sophomore biology major; Ashley Fehr, Fairbury, a sophomore accounting major; Kailee Galloway, Bloomington, a senior English literature and secondary education major; Jessica Isaac, Bloomington, a sophomore biochemistry major; Lexi Onsrud, Normal, a junior kinesiology major; and Lainey Scher, Bloomington, a sophomore accounting major.

IWU faculty members who were also inducted include Assistant Professor of Biology Dr. Richard Alvey, Associate Professor of Psychology Dr. Abigail Kerr and Assistant Professor of Business and Marketing and Director of Design, Technology and Entrepreneurship Dr. Tara Gerstner.

Officers for the 2022-23 academic year are Professor of Physics Narendra Jaggi as president, and University Archivist & Special Collections Librarian and Associate Professor Meg Miner as treasurer and secretary.

The honorees were among 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni initiated into Phi Kapp Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires a nomination and approval by a Phi Kappa Phi chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors, having at least 72 semester hours, are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10% of the number of candidates per graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who achieved scholarly distinction.

Chapter 031 was chartered Dec. 15, 1922, at IWU.

Watch now: 26 photos from Goldtimers meeting featuring Bill Flick Featured speaker Bill Flick Perry Rock, Marie Leuchtenberg Cathy Clary, Jeff Aaberg Kimberly Rowatt, Gregg Watson Katherine Wills, Alexis Kalish Alexis and Mike Kalish, Neil and Donna Claussen Busey Bank Team Sue Fanis, Don Cooper Marilyn Lewis, Janie McRoberts, Sue Braun Taylor Morgan, Renee Stagno Lisa Kramer, Jan Dogen Char Cremeens, Linda Lancaster Sandy Hinthorn, Cora Parrish Jean and Jeff Dickerson Pat Luber Lora Schumm, Betty Steinlicht Ruth Stewart Jim Gumm, Judy Cole, Leslie Gumm Bill and Bev Gale Jake mug Jean Newmister, Annie Korshak Tina Zammuto, Molly Wuethrich Jeff Aaberg Brett Petersen, Busey Bank Packed house Featured speaker Bill Flick