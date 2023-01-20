A look at the latest Central Illinois academic successes

Agriculture Education

Olympia FFA

BLOOMINGTON — The Olympia FFA Chapter was represented at the section 9A FFA Public Speaking and Job Interview Career Development events.

Logan Demling won the Varsity Extemporaneous speech with his topic on maximizing crop yields.

Reed Naughton, Kylie Britt and Keagan Meserole represented in the JV Extemporaneous division, with Naughton taking first place. The extemporaneous division requires students to draw a topic and then prepare a speech in 30 minutes. The speeches are four to six minutes long and each student has to answer five minutes of questions following the speech.

Anna Kindred placed second in Varsity Prepared Speaking with her speech about avian flu, and Brooke Rogers placed fourth with her speech about media in agriculture.

In the JV division, Rylee Robb placed first with her speech about showing livestock. These students wrote and delivered an original six- to eight-minute speech and answered questions from the judges.

Tyler Carroll placed second in the FFA Creed speaking event and Kailey Johnson placed fifth. These freshmen FFA students recited the five-paragraph Creed that is important to the Olympia FFA. They also answered five minutes of questions from the judges. Logan, Reed, Anna, Rylee and Tyler all qualified for the District 2 public speaking event in May.

In the job interview portion, students completed a cover letter and resume for judging before the event. At the contest, students completed an application, phone interview, personal interview and follow-up letters. FFA members were judged at both the varsity and junior varsity levels. Reed Naughton placed fifth in varsity and Sarah Larkin placed fourth in the JV competition.

Photos: Olympia West students run a mile for health 092817-blm-loc-7run 092817-blm-loc-8run 092817-blm-loc-5run 092817-blm-loc-4run 092817-blm-loc-3run 092817-blm-loc-6run 092817-blm-loc-10run 092817-blm-loc-9run 092817-blm-loc-2run 092817-blm-loc-1run