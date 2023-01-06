A look at the latest Central Illinois academic successes

HONOR SOCIETY

Phi Theta Kappa

NORMAL — Heartland Community College's Phi Theta Kappa has welcomed a new group of students into the organization's membership.

Twenty-eight Heartland students have been named to the international two-year college honor society.

Membership to Phi Theta Kappa is offered to students who have completed at least 12 credit hours with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Students involved in the organization are afforded unique leadership, service, scholarship and fellowship opportunities.

The following students accepted membership in the Alpha Omega Xi Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa at Heartland Community College in the Fall 2022 semester:

Kaylee Acton, Bloomington; Robert Atkinson, Darien; Servetka Bekirovski, Pontiac; Casey Bennett, Normal; Peyton Carlock, Bloomington; Amber Dicken, Bloomington; Delana Essman, Long Point; Kimberly Fitzsimmons, Normal; Brandy Gomer, Normal; Jaxson Green, Normal; William Hagadorn, Jr., Normal; Jillian Hutson, Normal; Rachael Jaskula, Normal; Colton Longstreth, Normal; Andy Nguyen, Bloomington; Erin O'Brien, Normal; Tanner Pipp, Atlanta; Sheldon Riedel, Forrest; Asya Rietgraf, LaSalle; Megan Schuline, Bloomington; Jonas Techmanski, Bloomington; Monica Tessier, Bloomington; Gavin Volker, El Paso; Madison Weis, Lexington; Jordan Wetter, Lexington; and Summer Williams, Normal.

