ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge
NORMAL — Heartland Community College student Hunter Spencer has been named to the 2023 ALL IN Student Voting Honor Roll by the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge organization.
The award recognizes college students doing outstanding work to advance nonpartisan democratic engagement at participating campuses in a national effort for college civic engagement.
Spencer is among 175 students recognized for their voter registration, education and turnout efforts ahead of last year’s midterm elections, which saw one of the highest youth turnout rates for a midterm election in the past 40 years. An estimated 23% of young people ages 18 to 29 turned out to vote.
The ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge helps to empower colleges and universities to achieve excellence in nonpartisan student democratic engagement.
With the help of ALL IN staff, campuses that join the challenge complete a set of action items to institutionalize nonpartisan civic learning, political engagement and voter participation on campus.
The challenge currently engages more than 9.8 million students from more than 965 institutions in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
Robot dog at Heartland Community College
Heartland Community College Day of Service
HEARTLAND DAY OF SERVICE
Volunteers cleaned out the basement at the McLean County Arts Center in Bloomington on Friday during Heartland Community College's annual Service Day. Pictured from left to right are Doug Johnson, executive director of the MCAC; Rebecca Schaefer and Carol Hahn of HCC; Didi Skimore, board president for MCAC; David Dow, board member for MCAC; and Matt Lathrop, Jane Pickering and Kelly Ragen, all of HCC. Heartland staff and students volunteered at 21 different sites throughout Bloomington-Normal on Friday.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY HEARTLAND STAFF
Heartland Community College staffers Chandler Huffman and Lance Savage clean up trash along the Constitution Trail on Friday as part of the college's annual Service Day.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY HEARTLAND STAFF
Wendy West and Kathy Sawyer paint at Mid Central Community Action's Mayor's Manor in Bloomington on Friday during Heartland Community College's annual Service Day.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY HEARTLAND STAFF
Megan Rolfs, Raegan Rinchiuso, Nayoka Griffis, Rani Priyadhars and Prameela Sudarsi pose for a photo while doing cleanup at Carle Health and Fitness Center on Friday during Heartland Community College's annual Day of Service.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY HEARTLAND STAFF
Volunteers do garden work at Oakdale Elementary School in Normal on Friday during Heartland Community College's annual Service Day.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY HEARTLAND STAFF
Volunteers assemble playground equipment at Oakdale Elementary School in Normal on Friday during Heartland Community College's annual Service Day.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY HEARTLAND STAFF
