ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge

NORMAL — Heartland Community College student Hunter Spencer has been named to the 2023 ALL IN Student Voting Honor Roll by the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge organization.

The award recognizes college students doing outstanding work to advance nonpartisan democratic engagement at participating campuses in a national effort for college civic engagement.

Spencer is among 175 students recognized for their voter registration, education and turnout efforts ahead of last year’s midterm elections, which saw one of the highest youth turnout rates for a midterm election in the past 40 years. An estimated 23% of young people ages 18 to 29 turned out to vote.

The ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge helps to empower colleges and universities to achieve excellence in nonpartisan student democratic engagement.

With the help of ALL IN staff, campuses that join the challenge complete a set of action items to institutionalize nonpartisan civic learning, political engagement and voter participation on campus.

The challenge currently engages more than 9.8 million students from more than 965 institutions in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

– The Pantagraph