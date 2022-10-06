A look at local scholarship winners

SCHOLARSHIPS
Pratt Music Foundation
BLOOMINGTON — Thirty-six music lesson scholarships have been awarded to local children by the Pratt Music Foundation.
The scholarship winners will receive individual lessons at Illinois Wesleyan University's music preparatory program.
This year's winners come from 14 area schools as well as homeschooled students.
The winners are as follows:
Bent: Payton Barnett, Anitsi Henderson, Brandon Henderson, Ashley Joaquin and Isaac Ortega Rojas
Bloomington High School: Tysondra Calhoun
Bloomington Junior High School: Isaiah Martin
Cedar Ridge: Diana Cornejo
Epiphany: Diana Valentina Gonzalez
Evans Junior High School: Alexa Espinosa-Cortes and Jocelyn Nova-Gama
Fairview: Harper Joyner
Fox Creek: Ja'Mykah Morris
Homeschool: Olivia Current, Julieta Herrarte, Mamush Rogal
Kingsley Junior High School: Jordyn Buckner and Leonardo Vargas Steinbacher
Normal Community High School: Devin Diaz, Karen Espinosa-Cortes, Haruka Hartry, Mel Oliveros Perez, Jose Patino Diaz and Santiago Ramirez-Martinez
Normal West High School: Jahmal Evans, Diego Gonzalez, Freyja Huffman, Sadie King, Renata Olivio Ramos, Joy Rattan Bridget Smith and Taylor Thompson
Sheridan: Katara Henderson and Dayton Smith
Saint Mary's: Jacob Geraghty
University High School: Tessa Radice
Visit prattmusicfoundation.com or contact 309-827-5534 or prattmusicfoundation@gmail.com for more information.