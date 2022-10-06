A look at local scholarship winners

SCHOLARSHIPS

Pratt Music Foundation

BLOOMINGTON — Thirty-six music lesson scholarships have been awarded to local children by the Pratt Music Foundation.

The scholarship winners will receive individual lessons at Illinois Wesleyan University's music preparatory program.

This year's winners come from 14 area schools as well as homeschooled students.

The winners are as follows:

Bent: Payton Barnett, Anitsi Henderson, Brandon Henderson, Ashley Joaquin and Isaac Ortega Rojas

Bloomington High School: Tysondra Calhoun

Bloomington Junior High School: Isaiah Martin

Cedar Ridge: Diana Cornejo

Epiphany: Diana Valentina Gonzalez

Evans Junior High School: Alexa Espinosa-Cortes and Jocelyn Nova-Gama

Fairview: Harper Joyner

Fox Creek: Ja'Mykah Morris

Homeschool: Olivia Current, Julieta Herrarte, Mamush Rogal

Kingsley Junior High School: Jordyn Buckner and Leonardo Vargas Steinbacher

Normal Community High School: Devin Diaz, Karen Espinosa-Cortes, Haruka Hartry, Mel Oliveros Perez, Jose Patino Diaz and Santiago Ramirez-Martinez

Normal West High School: Jahmal Evans, Diego Gonzalez, Freyja Huffman, Sadie King, Renata Olivio Ramos, Joy Rattan Bridget Smith and Taylor Thompson

Sheridan: Katara Henderson and Dayton Smith

Saint Mary's: Jacob Geraghty

University High School: Tessa Radice

Visit prattmusicfoundation.com or contact 309-827-5534 or prattmusicfoundation@gmail.com for more information.