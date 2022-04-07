 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A look at local scholarship winners

SCHOLARSHIPS

Illinois Symphony Orchestra

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Symphony Orchestra Guild of Bloomington-Normal held its annual private music lesson scholarship audition on April 3.

Winners of this year's audition include:

First place co-winners are Leart Shabani, pianist, and Ryan Nateghpour, pianist. Each will receive a $500 scholarship to be used toward private lessons.

Leart Shabani

Leart Shabani
Ryan Nateghpour

Ryan Nateghpour

The second place winner was Vittorio Causarano, violinist, who will receive a $400 scholarship.

Vittorio Causarano

Vittorio Causarano

The third place winner was Eugene Kim, cellist, who will receive a $300 scholarship. 

Eugene Kim

Eugene Kim
