A look at local scholarship winners

SCHOLARSHIPS

Normal Rotary Club

NORMAL — The Normal Rotary Club recognized seven local students at their Scholarship Awards Reception on May 4.

Each student was awarded a scholarship to be used toward their educational pursuits after high school. In addition to the regular six $1,000 scholarships, a $1,000 Agriculture Education Scholarship was awarded to the ag student recipient.

The students who received scholarships included Ellana Tobin, Bloomington Area Career Center/Lexington; Eli Benson and Carina Engst, Normal Community High School; Hope Knoerle, Alexis Hughes and ag student Paige Lemenager, Normal West High School; and Ainsley Floyd, University High School.

High school seniors who have demonstrated a commitment to service, citizenship and leadership were encouraged to apply. Finalists were chosen from a pool of applicants to participate in face-to-face interviews with members of the Normal Rotary Club scholarship committee. The winners were selected from the interviewees.

