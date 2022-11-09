A look at local scholarship winners

SCHOLARSHIPS Pratt Music Foundation
BLOOMINGTON — Thirty-six music students in Bloomington-Normal received scholarships from the Pratt Music Foundation for this fall.
Each student will receive individualized instruction in their chosen instrument at Illinois Wesleyan's Preparatory Music Program, and will participate in recitals throughout the year.
Fifty-nine applications were considered in June and the students were evaluated on talent, motivation and financial need. Twenty-three students are studying piano and 13 are studying stringed instruments.
This scholar class includes 21 students from Unit 5, nine from District 87, two from private schools, one from the University schools and three homeschooled students.
Scholarships include weekly individual instruction during the academic year, sheet music, recitals with accompanists as needed, and summer lessons to reduce skill loss between academic years. Students are eligible for no-cost instrument loans through the companion Share The Music program.
This year's scholarship class represents an investment of $45,000 in the musical future of the community. Since the program's start in 1998, the Pratt Music Foundation has awarded 534 annual scholarships with a value of $606,364.
The 36 scholars for 2022-23 are as follows:
Bent: Payton Barnett, grade 3, piano; Anitsi Henderson, grade 3, violin; Brandon Henderson, grade 5, violin; Ashley Joaquin, grade 2, piano; Isaac Ortega Rojas, grade 4, piano Bloomington: Tysondra Calhoun, grade 12, piano; Isaiah Martin, grade 9, piano Cedar Ridge: Diana Cornejo, grade 6, piano Epiphany: Diana Valentina Gonzalez, grade 6, piano Evans: Alexa Espinosa-Cortes, grade 7, piano; Jocelyn Nova-Gama, grade 6, piano Fairview: Harper Joyner, grade 3, piano Fox Creek: Ja'Mykah Morris, grade 4, piano Homeschool: Olivia Current, grade 6, piano; Julieta Herrarte, grade 12, piano; Mamush Rogal, grade 10, piano Kingsley: Jordyn Buckner, grade 7, piano; Leonardo Vargas Steinacher, grade 7, piano Normal Community: Devin Diaz, grade 11, viola; Karen Espinosa-Cortes, grade 11, piano; Haruka Harty, grade 11, viola; Mel Oliveros Perez, grade 11, piano; Jose Patino Diaz, grade 11, piano; Santiago Ramirez-Martinez, grade 9, violin Normal West: Jahmal Evans, grade 9, piano; Diego Gonzalez, grade 10, violin; Freyja Huffman, grade 10, piano; Sadie King, grade 9, cello; Renata Olivio Ramos, grade 11, piano; Joy Rattan, grade 10, cello; Bridget Smith, grade 11, cello; Taylor Thompson, grade 11, violin Saint Mary's: Jacob Geraghty, grade 6, piano Sheridan: Katara Henderson, grade 5, violin; Dayton Smith, grade 3, piano U-High: Tessa Radice, grade 9, cello
Visit
prattmusicfoundation.com or contact 309-827-5534 or prattmusicfoundation@gmail.com for more information.
The American Red Cross is encouraging people to get a kit with necessary items, make a plan for how to respond to a disaster, and stay informed about what’s going on in your community.
Behind the scenes: Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts
Production manager Eric Manuel heads up to the catwalk area of the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts. A majority of the facility's 350 theater lights sit along the catwalks, which are about 35 feet above the audience.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Stagehand Christine Reineke goes through different colors of lighting gel to be used during the Springfield Ballet Company's performance of "The Little Mermaid" at BCPA last weekend.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Head lighting stagehand Dan Cavanaugh checks and sets up lighting rigs on stage in preparation for the Springfield Ballet Company's performance of "The Little Mermaid" at BCPA last weekend.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Head lighting stagehand Dan Cavanaugh, left, and stagehand Christine Reineke go through different colors of lighting gel to be used during the Springfield Ballet Company's performance of "The Little Mermaid" at BCPA earlier this month.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Production manager Eric Manuel shows off the sound booth in the back of the house at BCPA, where the audio for the shows and staff is managed. The stage manager console sits just beyond stage right, so communication between other stagehands takes place through a Clear-Com system with headsets, a key element in the precision required during performances.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Through the green room hallway, production manager Eric Manuel admires the wall filled with signatures of those who performed in the center through the years at BCPA.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Production manager Eric Manuel works on the theatrical rigging system, also known as a "fly system" — which houses a series of ropes, pulleys and counterweights — that holds the lights, curtains and backdrops that are positioned on either side of the stage at BCPA.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Stagehand Michael Irvin brings in costumes and other props for the Springfield Ballet Company's performance of "The Little Mermaid" last weekend at the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Stagehand Patrick Schlehuber, a member of Bloomington's Scottish Rite Temple for the past 35 years, talks about his experiences over the years at BCPA and within the masonic organization which owned the building for about 80 years, hosting its own theatrical productions along with other programs that would come to perform.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
The view from the roof at the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts offers a look at the north side of downtown.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
The signature of American folk singer-songwriter Arlo Guthrie is among those decorating the wall in a BCPA green room hallway.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Country singer and songwriter Lyle Lovett's signature adorns the wall at the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!