A look at local scholarship winners

Pratt Music Foundation

BLOOMINGTON — Thirty-six music students in Bloomington-Normal received scholarships from the Pratt Music Foundation for this fall.

Each student will receive individualized instruction in their chosen instrument at Illinois Wesleyan's Preparatory Music Program, and will participate in recitals throughout the year.

Fifty-nine applications were considered in June and the students were evaluated on talent, motivation and financial need. Twenty-three students are studying piano and 13 are studying stringed instruments.

This scholar class includes 21 students from Unit 5, nine from District 87, two from private schools, one from the University schools and three homeschooled students.

Scholarships include weekly individual instruction during the academic year, sheet music, recitals with accompanists as needed, and summer lessons to reduce skill loss between academic years. Students are eligible for no-cost instrument loans through the companion Share The Music program.

This year's scholarship class represents an investment of $45,000 in the musical future of the community. Since the program's start in 1998, the Pratt Music Foundation has awarded 534 annual scholarships with a value of $606,364.

The 36 scholars for 2022-23 are as follows:

Bent: Payton Barnett, grade 3, piano; Anitsi Henderson, grade 3, violin; Brandon Henderson, grade 5, violin; Ashley Joaquin, grade 2, piano; Isaac Ortega Rojas, grade 4, piano

Bloomington: Tysondra Calhoun, grade 12, piano; Isaiah Martin, grade 9, piano

Cedar Ridge: Diana Cornejo, grade 6, piano

Epiphany: Diana Valentina Gonzalez, grade 6, piano

Evans: Alexa Espinosa-Cortes, grade 7, piano; Jocelyn Nova-Gama, grade 6, piano

Fairview: Harper Joyner, grade 3, piano

Fox Creek: Ja'Mykah Morris, grade 4, piano

Homeschool: Olivia Current, grade 6, piano; Julieta Herrarte, grade 12, piano; Mamush Rogal, grade 10, piano

Kingsley: Jordyn Buckner, grade 7, piano; Leonardo Vargas Steinacher, grade 7, piano

Normal Community: Devin Diaz, grade 11, viola; Karen Espinosa-Cortes, grade 11, piano; Haruka Harty, grade 11, viola; Mel Oliveros Perez, grade 11, piano; Jose Patino Diaz, grade 11, piano; Santiago Ramirez-Martinez, grade 9, violin

Normal West: Jahmal Evans, grade 9, piano; Diego Gonzalez, grade 10, violin; Freyja Huffman, grade 10, piano; Sadie King, grade 9, cello; Renata Olivio Ramos, grade 11, piano; Joy Rattan, grade 10, cello; Bridget Smith, grade 11, cello; Taylor Thompson, grade 11, violin

Saint Mary's: Jacob Geraghty, grade 6, piano

Sheridan: Katara Henderson, grade 5, violin; Dayton Smith, grade 3, piano

U-High: Tessa Radice, grade 9, cello

Visit prattmusicfoundation.com or contact 309-827-5534 or prattmusicfoundation@gmail.com for more information.