A look at local scholarship winners

SCHOLARSHIPS

Livingston County HCE

PONTIAC — The Livingston County Home, Community, and Education Association awarded their $1,000 student scholarship to Samantha Johns of Pontiac.

Johns is a 2022 graduate of Pontiac Township High School and will be attending Illinois State University. Her goal is to become an athletic trainer. She is the daughter of Vic and Tammy Johns.

The scholarship is open to any student who graduated or will graduate from Livingston County High School or who resides in Livingston County prior to college or university attendance. They must be enrolling as a full-time student in an accredited two or four year college.

The scholarships are funded partially through donations made by family and friends of deceased HCE members.

The scholarship judges for 2022 were Shirley Meenan and Peg Blunier, members of the Pleasant Ridge HCE, Brenda Collins, member of Rooks Creek Starlighters HCE and Jean Gaspardo of Long Point HCE.

Contact Shirley Meenan at 8-15-657-8385 or your school guidance councilor for more information.