A look at local scholarship winners

State Farm

BLOOMINGTON — State Farm has announced recipients of its 2022 State Farm Companies Foundation Scholarship.

State Farm Companies Foundation awards 100 four-year scholarships to the legal dependents of State Farm employees, agents and retirees. The competition is conducted through National Merit Scholarship Corp.

All of this year's scholarship winners are residents of Bloomington-Normal and graduated from various local high schools.

Below are the Pantagraph-area recipients, with their parents in parentheses:

Neil Alford (Amanda Alford); Sarah Baker (Molly Baker); Natalie Blum (Jenni & John Blum); Samantha Boogren (Julie Brown & Mike Boogren); Hayley Bossard (Todd Bossard); Lauren Casey (Scott Casey); Sydney Casey (Scott Casey); Brian Richard Cavanaugh (Mark Cavanaugh); Jacob David (Nickie Davis); Davis Jeffrey Donovan (Tamara & Jeff Donovan); Kaylie Eckhoff (Mike Eckhoff); Ananth Aravind Hariharan (Anu Balasubramanian & Aravind Hariharan); Elliot Johnson (Tricia & Greg Johnson); James Johnston (Melanie & Matt Johnston); Shrikar Lekkala (Sunita Lekkala); Allison Lemieux (Rob Lemieux); Noah Ludy (Mark Ludy); Kendall Macmillan (John Macmillan); Megan Manning (Amy & Thad Manning); Zachary Nielsen (Barbara Nielsen); Megan Parent (Paul Parent); Samantha Roman (John Roman); Brenna Schwamberger (Mark Schwamberger); Aubrey Simpson (Glen Simpson); Brayden Smith (Markus Smith); Michelle Soukup (Mark Soukup); Grace Storm (Matt & Ashley Storm); Rishith Talagadadeevi (Swati Pani & Kishore Talagadadeevi); Logan Alexander Turner (Shanna Turner-Kemper); Buvinnash Vinothasha (Asha Sugumaran); and Katherine Zobus (Rick Zobus).