A look at local scholarship winners

SCHOLARSHIPS

Toluca Rotary Club

TOLUCA — The Toluca Rotary Club awarded two scholarships to Fieldcrest High School seniors.

A committee from the Toluca Rotary interviews the applicants and reviews their applications, which highlight community involvement, academics and extracurricular activities.

The class of 2022 winners were awarded their scholarships at Senior Honors Night on May 16, 2022. The winners were Caroline Piasse and Kaya Buchanan.

Piasse is the daughter of Chris and Hulie Piasse of Toluca. She plans to attend Illinois Central College in the fall with the intention of majoring in healthcare.

Buchanan is the daughter of Jason and Marissa Buchanan of Minonk. She plans to attend Illinois State University in the fall with a major in Dietics and Nutrition.

AWARDS

Toluca Rotary Club

TOLUCA — The 2022 Toluca Rotary Service Above Self Award was presented at the Fieldcrest 8th Grade Promotion on May 26, 2022.

Cloe Marshall received the award for her outstanding leadership, willingness to help others, general service, goodwill and showing respect toward others.

Those are just a few things the Fieldcrest Middle School faculty and staff looks for when choosing the recipient.

Marshall is the daughter of Max and Jessica Marshall and will be heading to Fieldcrest High School in the fall.

