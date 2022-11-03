A look at local scholarship winners

SCHOLARSHIPS

Red Cross

FAIRBURY — Haley O'Brien of Fairbury won a $1,500 scholarship as a result of hosting an American Red Cross blood drive in Fairbury on July 22, which collected 86 blood donations.

This was part of the Red Cross Leaders Save Lives program. As a result of O'Brien's efforts, she was entered in a drawing for a scholarship and won. She also won a gift card.

O'Brien is a senior at Prairie Central High School in Fairbury. She is a member of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America. She was inspired by seeing students participate in blood drives in previous years.

O'Brien will graduate in May and plans to attend a four-year university.

The RCSL program helps encourage community-minded high school and college students to host blood drives to help maintain the supply for patients in need of lifesaving transfusions.

Students can sign up to host a blood drive throughout the year.

Visit RedCrossBlood.org/LeadersSavesLives for more information.