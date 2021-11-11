A look at local scholarship winners

SCHOLARSHIPS

Pratt Music Foundation

BLOOMINGTON — Thirty-eight young music students from Bloomington-Normal are benefiting from Pratt Music Foundation scholarships this fall.

Each student receives individualized instruction in their chosen instrument, string or piano at the Illinois Wesleyan Preparatory Music Program, and participates in recitals throughout the year.

Fifty-seven applicants were considered in June. The selected students were evaluated on talent, motivation and financial need. Twenty-four students are studying piano and 14 are studying string instruments.

Scholarships include weekly individual instruction during the academic year, sheet music, recitals with accompanists as needed and summer lessons to reduce skill loss between academic years. Students are eligible for no-cost instrument loans through the companion Share The Music program.

This year's scholarship class represents an investment of $47,500 in the musical future of the community. Since its beginnings in 1998, the Pratt Music Foundation has awarded 498 annual scholarships with a value of $561,364.

The 38 scholars for 2021-22 are listed below alphabetically by name:

Kaithlyne Balbuena (BJHS, Grade 6, Cello)

Jordyn Buckner (Kingsley JHS, Grade 6, Piano)

Tysondra Calhoun (BHS, Grade 11, Piano)

Diana Cornejo (Cedar Ridge, Grade 5, Violin)

Olivia Current (Homeschool, Grade 5, Piano)

Devin Diaz (NCHS, Grade 10, Viola)

Alexa Espinosa-Cortes (Chiddix, Grade 6, Piano)

Karen Espinosa-Cortes (NCHS, Grade 10, Piano)

Jose Espinoza (NCWHS, Grade 12, Piano)

Jahmal Evans (BJHS, Grade 8, Piano)

Jacob Geraghty (St. Mary's, Grade 5, Piano)

Diego Gonzalez (NCWHS, Grade 9, Violin)

Haruka Hartry (NCHS, Grade 10, Viola)

Julie Herrarte (Homeschool, Grade 11, Piano)

Freyja Huffman (NCWHS, Grade 9, Piano)

Harper Joyner (Fairview, Grade 2, Piano)

Sadie King (Kingsley JHS, Grade 8, Cello)

Lily Kirvan (Cornerstone Christian, Grade 10, Piano)

Lydia Langston (WCHS, Grade 12, Viola)

Isaiah Martin (BJHS, Grade 8, Piano)

Dulce Mendoza (BHS, Grade 12, Violin)

Ja'Mykah Morris (Fox Creek, Grade 2, Piano)

Jocelyn Nova-Gama (Cedar Ridge, Grade 5, Piano)

Renata Olivio Ramos (NCWHS, Grade 10, Piano)

Isaac Ortega Rojas (Bent Elementary, Grade 3, Piano)

Jose Patino Diaz (NCHS, Grade 10, Piano)

Amanda Quiros-Rojas (BHS, Grade 11, Piano)

Tessa Radice (BJHS, Grade 8, Cello)

Joy Rattan (NCWHS, Grade 9, Cello)

Nakiya Rice (BHS, Grade 12, Piano)

Rachel Roberts (El Paso-Gridley HS, Grade 12, Cello)

Mamush Rogal (Homeschool, Grade 9, Piano)

Audrie Schuller (NCHS, Grade 12, Violin)

Bridget Smith (NCWHS, Grade 10, Cello)

Taylor Thompson (NCWHS, Grade 10, Violin)

Diana Valentina Gonzalez (Epiphany, Grade 5, Piano)

Leonardo Vargas Steinbacher (Kingsley JHS, Grade 6, Piano)

Arisabeth Zavala (NCWHS, Grade 12, Piano)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0