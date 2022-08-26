A look at local pageant finalists

SCHOLARSHIPS

National American Miss Illinois Pageant

BLOOMINGTON — Azaya Remelle Rain Harris, 22, has qualified as a state finalist in the National American Miss Illinois Pageant to be held Sept. 3-5 at the Marriott in downtown Indianapolis.

She is the daughter of Carla Brooks.

Harris' activities including working out, going to the gym, reading and spending time with family. She also enjoys photography and modeling for the store Sugar Baby Muahh at Eastland Mall in Bloomington. Her sponsors include a scholarship award from National American Miss and family and friends.

Olivia Brielle Montemurro, age 11, has qualified as a state finalist in the National American Miss Illinois Pageant for the 10-12 age division, competing for the Miss Pre Teen Illinois title.

She is the daughter of Joseph and Ashley Montemurro.

Her activities include volleyball, ballet and hip-hop dancing, and playing flute in the school band. She enjoys volunteering at the Center for Hope Outreach Program in Bloomington, riding her bike, and riding on the gold cart. Her sponsors include Highway Chevrolet, Buick, GMC of El Paso, Robert and Brenda Fasenmyer, Cleo Fasenmyer, Betty George, Bork Farms, Luann and Steve Fee, and Ron Fasenmyer.

The pageant is held for girls ages 4 to 24 in six different age divisions. The newly crowned Miss Illinois in each division will receive prizes and awards, the official crown and banner, a bouquet of roses, and will compete in the national pageant in Orlando. She has the chance to represent the state of Illinois for the entire year.

Contestants will compete in four overall categories including Formal Wear Modeling, Personal Introduction, Interview and Community Service Project. National American Miss also offers optional contests such as the Top Model Search, Talent, Actress and more. The pageant aims to celebrate America's greatness and encourage its future leaders. Each year, the pageant awards thousands in prizes to recognize and assist in the development of young ladies nationwide. All activities are age-appropriate and family-friendly.

The National American Miss Pageant is the biggest in the nation. The focus of the organization is to create future leaders and equip them with real-world skills to make their dreams a reality. The program is based on inner beauty, as well as poise and presentation, and offers an "All-American spirit of fun for family and friends." Emphasis is placed on the importance of gaining self-confidence and learning new skills, such as good attitudes about competition, as well as setting and achieving personal goals.

For more information, go to namiss.com.