A look at local award winners

AWARDS

Illinois State University

NORMAL — Three Illinois State University alumni will be inducted into its hall of fame on Friday, Oct. 14 during the university's 2022 homecoming celebration.

Three additional alumni will be honored with the Legacy Award and one will be honored with the Outstanding Young Alumni award during the event.

The three alumni being inducted into the hall of fame include Dr. Joyce Gillie Gossom '78, Dan Kaiser '95 and Dr. Cynthia L. Thompson '15.

Gossom, of Fort Walton Beach, Fla., earned a Bachelor of Science in Special Education. She has been employed as an administrator at several higher education institutions and associations. She has also run many successful businesses since 1992 and is very involved in her community where she has held several elected positions.

Kaiser, M.S., of Bloomington earned a Master of Science in Educational Administration. He has spent three decades in education and he was named the 2020 Illinois High School Principal of the Year at Dwight High School. He now serves over 1,000 Central Illinois principals as a Field Service Specialist.

Thompson, Ed.D., of Chicago earned a doctorate in teaching and learning. She primarily works with the Girls-N-Gi's Foundation which she founded in 1989. She has worked in curriculum development, technology coordination and administration. She also advocates for disadvantaged youth and to empower women and children through karate.

The three alumni receiving a legacy award include Dr. Gail Lamb '97, Dr. Jeanne Morris, and Pam Silverwood '62.

Lamb, of Bloomington, earned a doctorate in high education administration. She spent 21 years in the university's Mennonite College of Nursing. She then became the Director of Development in the College of Education. She helped create over 200 scholarships and endowments and continues to engage with the university in retirement.

Morris, of Bloomington, is a retired professor from the College of Education. She has been an advisor for several student organizations and served as the first director of the Brighton, England study abroad program. She is a member of the Heartland Head Start Board of Directors and The Baby Fold Directors Emeritus Group.

Silverwood, of Silver Spring, Md., earned a Bachelor of Science in Special Education-Speech Correction Speech Pathology. She worked as a speech pathologist mostly at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. In retirement, she began to do pottery and sold pieces to fund charities, which has allowed her to fund cleft palate surgery for more than 60 children through The Smile Train.

The Outstanding Young Alumni Award will be given to Dr. Andrea Dinaro, '99 of Chicago Ridge. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Special Education and a doctorate in special education. She is currently an Associate Professor at Concordia University in Chicago, where she is the chair of the College of Education's division of Curriculum, Technology and Inclusive Education. She also volunteers with at-risk populations.

Visit news.illinoisstate.edu for more information.