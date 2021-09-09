100 years ago: Young businessman asphyxiated by gas fumes on job

100 years ago

Sept. 9, 1921: Lorne Murray, a well-known young businessman, was asphyxiated by gas fumes as he worked at the bottom of a gas storage tank. He had taken a gas mask along — the same one he wore as a soldier in France. But it didn’t save him. Thousands of people attended his funeral.

75 years ago

Sept. 9, 1946: Burglars targeted the Purity Baking Co., 508 W. Olive St., over the weekend. They got $3,000 in cash and checks, and also took the entire safe with them. Boys found the safe Sunday morning as they hunted along a road south of Four Points. It had been forced open.

50 years ago

Sept. 9, 1971: The Bloomington District 87 school board ratified the agreement worked out with members of the Bloomington Education Association. The ratification comes as part of the adoption of a $10 million operating budget. Tax revenues are slightly higher than anticipated expenses.

25 years ago

Sept. 9, 1996: Another movie is being shot in Pontiac. Film crews caught their first scenes of “35 Miles from Normal” outside the Old Log Cabin Inn with little hoopla. Writer-director Mark Schwahn is a 1984 graduate of Pontiac Township High School, and his parents still live there.

