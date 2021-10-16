100 years ago: Workmen putting up new concrete elevator in Fletcher

100 years ago

Oct. 16, 1921: Fletcher is a tiny whistle stop between Merna and Cooksville on the Illinois Central. Workmen there are putting up a new concrete elevator to replace the old wooden one. Both Cooksville and Barnes have concrete elevators too. Fletcher’s will hold 30,000 bushels.

75 years ago

Oct. 16, 1946: Eleven Nazi war criminals, convicted in the Nuremberg trials, were hanged there. There were supposed to be 12 but Hermann Goering killed himself in his cell. There were no photos of the hangings. Pictures of the bodies taken afterward were marked “Top Secret.”

50 years ago

Oct. 16, 1971: Rick Richman, who used to pound a news beat for The Pantagraph, is now pounding a gavel in a Carbondale courtroom. Richman, 44, had been Jackson County state’s attorney until the Supreme Court named him a judge. He worked at this paper 1953-55.

25 years ago

Oct. 16, 1996: Last week’s fire at the Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity house near ISU was intentionally set, according to Normal fire investigators. They don’t have any suspects yet, or a motive. The blaze gutted the house. An accelerant was found in the room where the fire began.

