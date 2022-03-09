100 years ago: Workmen begin clearing century-old trees

100 years ago

March 9, 1922: Tree lovers shed a tear as workmen began clearing away century-old trees to make way for the McBarnes Memorial Building. These trees were part of Blooming Grove, which extended to Grove Street. The grounds are the former site of Bloomington’s first house.

75 years ago

March 9, 1947: Live drama is available for your entertainment this weekend. Community Players is presenting “Ten Little Indians” at the Scottish Rite Temple; the BHS drama club is performing “Our Hearts Were Young and Gay.” The Passion Play will be given in April.

50 years ago

March 9, 1972: The long arm of the law reached to Poplar Bluff, Missouri, to handcuff James Walden. Bloomington police had been after him since 1967 for burglaries at Boy Scout headquarters and Jeakins Appliance & TV. Poplar Bluff police got Walden on a traffic charge.

25 years ago

March 9, 1997: Eureka builder Don Littwiller has committed to building a new house and donating all proceeds from closing to the Mennonite Relief Sale. Meanwhile, the sale held its final event in Peoria over the weekend. Its next appearance will be at Bloomington’s Interstate Center.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.