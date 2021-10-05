100 years ago: Work to begin on Division St. underpass and C&A Railroad

100 years ago

Oct. 5, 1921: Work will begin at once on an underpass at Division Street and the C&A Railroad. The decision came in a meeting with Mayor Jones and the W. E. Bracken of the C&A. It will be a long project, but the deadline for completion was reduced from seven years to five.

75 years ago

Oct. 5, 1946: The Mackinaw Christian Church was holding homecomings long before schools ever thought of it. This weekend will the church’s 109th annual homecoming. There will be a morning service plus programs in the afternoon and evening. Plenty of music will be featured.

50 years ago

Oct. 5, 1971: Normal has now banned leaf-burning. Bloomington did the same a week ago, so both Twin Cities conform to Illinois open burning regulations. The Normal vote was 5-2. Mayor Baugh and Councilman Schroeder questioned the state’s legal right to ban leaf burning.

25 years ago

Oct. 5, 1996: Re/Max Twin City Realtors is moving to its new building on East Empire Street. The firm had previously been headquartered in the former Shakey’s Pizza building on Holiday Lane. Owner Don Sutton says he designed the building on the back of a Bob Evans placemat.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.