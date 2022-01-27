100 years ago: William Pollock elected president of the world's biggest maker of overalls

100 years ago

Jan. 27, 1922: Overall, William Pollock is doing well these days. “Overall” is the key word here. Pollock, a former resident of Saybrook, has been elected president of the world’s biggest maker of overalls in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. The firm has just acquired two new plants.

75 years ago

Jan. 27, 1947: In an obvious spoof, the Gridley Community Club announced a “womanless wedding” to raise money for the Salem Children’s School. Clarence Dowell will become the bride of Bud Hoobler. Local businessmen will be the bridesmaids, flower girls and guests.

50 years ago

Jan. 27, 1972: Dr. Alice Ebel will retire from the ISU faculty at the end of the school year. She has been a teacher and administrator since the 1930s, with two years off for service in the Navy Reserve in World War II. She was also the first woman elected to the McLean County Board.

25 years ago

Jan. 27, 1997: The new tenant at 410 E. Monroe lit a candle and set it on the toilet tank. The candle set a plastic radio on fire. Then the fire caused the toilet tank to burst. That doused some of the fire. The old tenant was nearby, and put out the fire in the wall. He was the only one hurt.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.