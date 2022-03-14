100 years ago: William Nicklin of Woodford County believed to be one of the longest serving coal miners

100 years ago

March 14, 1922: British-born coal miner William Nicklin of Woodford County is believed to be one of the longest serving miners in the U.S. He has been mining in this country since 1880 and still wears the lamp on his cap when he works in the shafts. He used to mine in Bloomington.

75 years ago

March 14, 1947: The FBI has entered the murder case of TP&W Railroad President George McNear. There are no suspects, and the one person who was detained has now been released. Clues include a set of gloves and footprints found at the murder scene in Peoria.

50 years ago

March 14, 1972: Bloomington City Council voted to make City Clerk an appointed position beginning in 1973. It’s now an elective job. The question whether to elect or appoint the clerk was in a proposed referendum. But it was pulled due to possible conflicts with Illinois law.

25 years ago

March 14, 1997: Roberson Transportation Co., a trucking concern originally from Farmer City, has completed its move to Mahomet. It shows a $4 million annual profit. Roberson moved after it was unsuccessful in acquiring the Farmer City fairgrounds for company expansion.

