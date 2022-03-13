100 years ago: William Dalton faces retrial in Chicago for stealing $700,000 in Liberty bonds

100 years ago

March 13, 1922: William Dalton, 17, faces a retrial in Chicago for stealing $700,000 in Liberty Bonds. The first trial ended with no verdict. Dalton was a bank clerk when he allegedly fled with the bonds. He was caught in Heyworth by the town marshal, his son and a Normal man.

75 years ago

March 13, 1947: Fred Hitch, 64, died of heart trouble. He was widely known as the retired owner of the Woolen Mill Store and an IWU trustee. But perhaps he was best loved as the original portrayer of Jesus Christ in the Passion Play. He played the role from 1923 to 1937.

50 years ago

March 13, 1972: High winds tore through the Candlewood Estates Mobile Home Court in Mahomet. Thirty-one people were injured and seven are hospitalized. Damage is severe; cleanup will take a month or more. And now the forecast calls for 2 to 4 inches of snow.

25 years ago

March 13, 1997: The Bloomington Planning Commission approved new two subdivisions: Prairie View Estates North and Prairie View Estates South. Each is a combination of single-family homes, condos and apartments. Both are along Streid Drive across from airport land.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.