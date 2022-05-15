100 years ago: Wapella High School plans first graduation

100 years ago

May 15, 1922: The new Wapella High School scheduled its first graduation for May 26 in the auditorium. Twelve seniors will be awarded diplomas and Prof. L. W. Williams of the U of I will deliver the commencement address. There will be a junior-senior party on the night before commencement.

75 years ago

May 15, 1947: Workers are building a new sewer line across north Normal. It is ten feet short of connecting with the rest of the town’s sewer network, and will soon be dumping rain water into the west branch of Sugar Creek. The sewer won’t open until work is finished east of School St.

50 years ago

May 15, 1972: Bloomington policeman James Williamson was injured as he worked on private duty at the Steak ‘n Shake on Hannah Street. He rousted a carful of six kids after spotting open beer cans in the car. He fought with the driver and three other kids piled on. The driver is under arrest.

25 years ago

May 15, 1997: The Children’s Health Care Council has donated a new 1997 minivan to the John M. Scott Resources Center. Both groups are private, not-for-profit agencies. The Scott Center will use the minivan for transport women and children to medical appointments.

