100 years ago: Volunteers use buckets to fight major fire in Kappa

100 years ago

Sept. 16, 1921: Volunteers are using buckets to fight a major fire in Kappa, where flames broke out in a pool hall. The blazed damaged the landmark Hurley building and another, for a total of three. The third building held stored flour. For now (1 a.m.) the fire is believed under control.

75 years ago

Sept. 16, 1946: Central Die Casting and Mfg. Co. closed its operation in Bloomington. The plant’s equipment was loaded onto trucks last weekend and taken to Chicago. The last 35 workers learned at a company party that their severance checks would contain Christmas bonuses.

50 years ago

Sept. 16, 1971: Three outbuildings on the Mrs. Ivan Crawford farm near Flanagan burned down, causing loss of livestock, two farm wagons and $1,500 bales of hay and straw. The animals consisted of 125 baby pigs and six sows. Firemen saved the house and garage.

25 years ago

Sept. 16, 1996: There’s a song by Dan Fogelberg called “The Leader of the Band,” in which the singer laments the leader’s death. The words come to mind in today’s obituaries. Frank Koukl, retired band director at BJHS, has died. Over years he taught thousands of kids to play as one band.

