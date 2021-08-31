100 years ago: Village justice holds court under cherry tree at rural home

100 years ago

Aug. 31, 1921: Grant Tory, the village justice of Lytleville, held court in the shade of a cherry tree at his rural home. The case was a lawsuit that grew out of an auto accident. The lawyer and state’s attorney were there. Tory heard the arguments and promised he would rule in two days.

75 years ago

Aug. 31, 1946: Lexington has a new neon sign along Route 66, pointing the way into the city. It is lettered simply, “Lexington.” Lexington is among the first communities to have one of these. (It’s still there and still works, according to the Lexington city clerk’s office.)

50 years ago

Aug. 31, 1971: Centennial activities are set for this weekend in Ellsworth. It was founded with the advent of the railroad, the same as Arrowsmith, Holder and Padua. (Saybrook is older.) A parade, games, live bands, a street dance and a king and queen pageant are on tap at Ellsworth.

25 years ago

Aug. 31, 1996: Washington School, at State and Washington streets, is celebrating its 100th anniversary. It opened with four rooms in 1896 and saw progressive additions built. Today it serves 450 students and is still well-lighted and fully functional. Jeff Lockenvitz is the principal.

