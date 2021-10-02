100 years ago: Veteran William McClure dies at 92

100 years ago

Oct. 2, 1921: William McClure, who fought in the Mexican War in the 1840s, has died at the Danville Soldiers’ Home. He was 92. McClure was the last survivor of a group of Bloomington men who fought in Mexico. He was also a veteran of the Civil War and was never wounded.

75 years ago

Oct. 2, 1946: Betty Ebo, formerly of Bloomington, has been accepted into an OSF nursing order in St. Louis. She is one of three black women in the United States to be accepted. She lived at the Booker T. Washington home and graduated from BHS. Her family still lives here.

50 years ago

Oct. 2, 1971: Last-minute work forced a delay in opening of Wood Hill’s north tower. BHA says it looks like tenants won’t move in before Oct. 31. In Orlando, Florida, the new Disney World amusement park has opened. Guests are coming in, but the park’s not finished either.

25 years ago

Oct. 2, 1995: Commerce Bank has pulled the plug on the Geography Bee, a contest to test the map skills of area fifth-graders. It began eight years ago under People’s Bank but actually has roots going back to 1958. A Commerce spokeswoman said it was just time to end the bee.

