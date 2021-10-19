100 years ago: Veteran Jesse Hawkins dies in Chicago

100 years ago

Oct. 19, 1921: Notable losses today include Jesse Hawkins, formerly of Bloomington. Since 1885 he has been sergeant-at-arms and doorkeeper at the legislature in Springfield. He served in a black regiment in the war with Spain. He lived 30 years in Bloomington but died in Chicago.

75 years ago

Oct. 19, 1946: Congress has approved 161 new post office buildings in Illinois, including several in the Pantagraph area. Two, Chenoa and LeRoy, are in McLean County. These projects were up for approval last year but Congress delayed them in favor of more housing for veterans.

50 years ago

Oct. 19, 1971: Normal City Council has approved 911 as the town’s emergency phone number. This replaces the old 911 system, where the telephone company took emergency calls and relayed them to Bloomington or Normal. Now the calls will go directly to each police department.

25 years ago

Oct. 19, 1996: The old DC-3 is flying again at the Prairie Aviation Museum. For a donation, visitors could take a 20 minute flight in the restored plane, now painted in an Ozark Airlines scheme. It was never part of Ozark’s fleet, but Ozark was Bloomington’s premier airline for decades.

