100 years ago: Venue for Gov. Len Small case decided

100 years ago

Oct. 12, 1921: Prosecution and defense have agreed on Waukegan as the venue for trying Gov. Len Small on corruption charges. It’s 200 miles from Springfield, about as remote as one can get and still be in Illinois. Vernon Curtis, a co-defendant, will be tried with the governor.

75 years ago

Oct. 12, 1946: Logan County deputies know more about the man found murdered near Atlanta. Al Bloom, 40, an ex-convict, was identified by his bride of four months. He is now linked to a $100,000 diamond robbery in Los Angeles on Oct. 1. Bloom will be buried in Milwaukee.

50 years ago

Oct. 12, 1971: Notable obituaries today include former Community Players actor Lily Weatherly; Rev. Sam Kuntz, a Disciples of Christ minister; former Secretary of State Dean Acheson, and actor Chester Conklin. Conklin was a Keystone Kop in the early days of movies.

25 years ago

Oct. 12, 1996: Central Illinois farmers appear headed into a bountiful harvest. Grain elevator operators say yields from area fields so far have been higher than expected. This is something of a surprise. Spring planting began late, and the weather turned cool and dry at the wrong time.

