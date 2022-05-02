100 years ago: University of Illinois officials determine location for new football stadium

100 years ago

May 2, 1922: University of Illinois officials have determined the location of the proposed new football stadium. It’s to be southwest of the armory, between First and Fourth Streets in Champaign. Open at both ends, it will seat up to 57,700 fans. Trustees must still approve the plan.

75 years ago

May 2, 1947: Bloomington’s school board approved a new pay schedule for faculty, staff and administrators. Everyone gets a raise, netting about fifteen percent. Among the facts coming to light: a new teacher will start at $2,400 per year. And four principals have no college degree.

50 years ago

May 2, 1972: Winds gusting to 40 mph caused scattered damage and a couple of minor injuries. A railroad worker as hit by a flying manhole cover at the engine facility on McClun Street; and a BJHS student was hit by a toppling book case. A store window was blown out in downtown Bloomington.

25 years ago

May 2, 1997: After twenty-five years, wind still dominates the day’s news. This time it gusted to 77 mph, leaving $100,000 damage at Spencer Oil Co. in Cooksville and tearing roofs off a house in Downs and an apartment building in Towanda. Other rural damage wasn’t as severe.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.