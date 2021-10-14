100 years ago: University of Illinois' new $2.5 million football stadium to be built in champaign

100 years ago

Oct. 14, 1921: The University of Illinois’ new $2.5 million football stadium will be built in Champaign. Trustees are considering three tracts of land as possible sites, all of them southwest of the campus. U of I doesn’t own any of the sites yet and will have to negotiate for their purchase.

75 years ago

Oct. 14, 1946: After a long wait, Secord’s Café will open tomorrow at 205 N. East St. Owner Dick Secord was remodeling the former Eades Smoke Shop but faced long delays in getting the right construction materials. About 15 people will work at the new eatery.

50 years ago

Oct. 14, 1971: Attendant Randall Winn was on duty at the Clark Super 100 gas station at Main and Wood streets when a robber held him up at 3:25 a.m. Then, apparently to slow any pursuit, the robber stole Winn’s clothes along with the money. Police are looking for a guy in a 1959 Buick.

25 years ago

Oct. 14, 1996: At the Minonk post office, worker Joan Miller sees mail addressed to “No known owner, Minonk, Illinois 61760” every year. It’s the county’s attempt to find property owners, without the address, and it’s set up by law. A way to return them is also set up by law.

