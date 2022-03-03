100 years ago: University of Illinois applies for radiophone licese with federal government

100 years ago

March 3, 1922: The University of Illinois has applied for a “radiophone” license with the federal government. If the license comes through, the U of I will be able to broadcast its band’s music over a thousand-mile radius. Other programming will include lectures, graduations, etc.

75 years ago

March 3, 1947: Two notable deaths in the community include James Gray and Judge Horace Baker of El Paso. Baker was a former El Paso mayor, active in both civic life and public service. Gray, of Bloomington, started Gray Electrical Co. which is now Gray-Trimble Electric.

50 years ago

March 3, 1972: Conservation officials in western Illinois are gathering a posse to hunt down cougars and kill them. Their action follows numerous sightings and complaints that cats are eating farmers’ livestock. Cougars are not protected by Illinois law and can be killed anytime.

25 years ago

March 3, 1997: Phil Jordan has run a service station at 1200 South Main for 40 years. He began as a part timer while he was a freshman at U High. Eventually owner Meredith White died. But he had to wait until he was 21 – in April of 1957 – to actually buy the station and run it himself.

