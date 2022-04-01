100 years ago: Union and non-union coal miners across country go on strike

100 years ago

April 1, 1922: Union and non-union coal miners across the country went on strike today. It’s estimated 600,000 miners are off the job. At Lincoln, the walkout began yesterday at two mines. There was no report from the McLean County Coal Co. in Bloomington.

75 years ago

April 1, 1947: A committee studying the future of education in McLean County must report to Springfield by January 1. One observer predicts the report will call for getting rid of eight small town high schools and consolidate them with other districts. (And it eventually happened.)

50 years ago

April 1, 1972: A gambling raid at the Sportsmen’s Club on North Lumber Street netted city and state police eight arrests. Card games and tabletop gambling was going on in a side room, said BPD Chief Harold Bosshardt. Drinking and dancing continued legally in the bar room.

25 years ago

April 1, 1997: Normal City Engineer Mike Hall has been named director of public works. He knows the ropes, having been interim public works director for the past three months. Hall was Normal’s first city engineer and was picked for this promotion from a field of 17 applicants.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.