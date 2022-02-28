100 years ago: U.S. Supreme Court unanimously upholds women's right to vote

100 years ago

Feb. 28, 1922: The U. S. Supreme Court unanimously upheld women’s right to vote. The ruling came in a Maryland case where the rights of two Baltimore women were challenged. This decision caps off a 72-year campaign by American women to win the right to vote.

75 years ago

Feb. 28, 1947: Fireman Roland Behrend has been named Bloomington’s new fire chief. He replaces the late Elmo Waters. Behrend has been on the fire department since 1919, when horses still pulled some of the fire equipment. Being able to drive a team was part of the job.

50 years ago

Feb. 28, 1972: It has been almost fifty years since the last McLean County history was published. But now, former Pantagraph editor H. Clay Tate has authored a new history, titled “The Way it Was in McLean County 1972-1822.” Publication date will be May 1.

25 years ago

Feb. 28, 1997: The Centrillio Council of Girl Scouts is celebrating 65 years since its beginning. The first Girl Scout troops in Bloomington were formed at Washington and St. Mary’s schools in 1932. There will be a Troop After Hours reception Thursday at Eastland Suites.

