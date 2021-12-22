100 years ago: Two police women in arrangement with local women's clubs

100 years ago

Dec. 22, 1921: Two police women went on duty last night and will be keeping an eye on the local dance halls. They’re not exactly cops, and not paid by the city. Instead, they’re part of an arrangement made by Mayor Jones with local women’s clubs. The clubs are paying the police women.

75 years ago

Dec. 22, 1946: Marriage is a booming business in McLean County. The county clerk’s office has issued its 1,000th marriage license for 1946. The old record for licenses was 644 issued last year. The 1,000th newlyweds-to-be are Mary Denney of Minier and Clifford Brandt of Atlanta.

50 years ago

Dec. 22, 1971: Voters approved a bond issue for a new McLean County nursing home, but it was close. The measure passed by 252 votes. The present nursing home, called Maple Grove, is on Route 51 south of town. The new one will be at the site of the Fairview TB Sanatorium.

25 years ago

Dec. 22, 1996: Air-Tran made its first flight between Bloomington and Orlando, Florida. About 100 people, including everyday passengers and local dignitaries, were aboard. Air-Tran is promoting tourism, both to Orlando and as a connector to places where Orlando people have ties.

