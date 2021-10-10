100 years ago: Two notable deaths took place

100 years ago

Oct. 10, 1921: Notable deaths in town include Mrs. Grace Pearson, 40. She died after surgery for appendicitis after only three weeks as new matron of the Withers Home. And Reuben Steele, 79, has died of natural causes. He was a clerk in Livingston’s clothing department for 57 years.

75 years ago

Oct. 10, 1946: The newly open Beich Memorial maternity ward at Brokaw Hospital has welcomed its first baby. She is Ann Louise Bailen, daughter of Dr. J. Louis and Thelma Bailen. (Dr. Bailen was a pediatrician in town and Thelma served many years on the library board.)

50 years ago

Oct. 10, 1971: The University of Illinois Dads’ Association has chosen Roy Hamman of Bloomington as its new president. Hamman is manager of the Federal Land Bank Association here. The Hammans’ son, John, graduated from the university last year with a double major.

25 years ago

Oct. 10, 1996: Fire badly damaged the Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity house near the ISU campus. Everyone got out safely. Two firefighters were injured at the scene. When the fire was out, students were allowed back in to retrieve their study materials for upcoming midterms.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.