100 years ago: Two burglars blow up deposit box safe at Holder bank

100 years ago

Oct. 6, 1921: Two burglars blew up the deposit box safe at the Holder bank in the middle of the night. It took four charges to do the job. A crowd gathered outside and watched but no one dared go in. The burglars calmly got away with their loot without even trying to steal money.

75 years ago

Oct. 6, 1946: Two local groups are celebrating 50 years. The Normal Literary Center was first organized to meet once a week as a study class. In Bloomington, the Woman’s Club will begin its 50th year with a lunch and program at Lakeside Country Club and music from an IWU quartet.

50 years ago

Oct. 6, 1971: Bloomington’s Ritchie Grethey was wounded in Vietnam while serving with a Seabee (Construction Battalion) unit. His wounds are reportedly not too serious, so his parents are hopeful for his recovery. Grethey is a 1967 BHS graduate in this tour of duty overseas.

25 years ago

Oct. 6, 1996: Notable losses today include Joseph “Wally” Calvert, 86. He was an Alton and GM&O railroader for 40 years, and was best known for his service as yardmaster. Also computer wizard Seymour Cray died of injuries suffered in a traffic accident. He was 71.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.