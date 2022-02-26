100 years ago: Train speaks to booming economy

100 years ago

Feb. 26, 1922: This train spoke volumes about the economy. The C&A hauled a train of 25 cars, loaded entirely with 200 new Chevrolets, from St. Louis to Peoria. They finished the trip to Minneapolis on the M&StL. The train drew a crowd and indicated that business is improving nationwide.

75 years ago

Feb. 26, 1947: Fire severely damaged the Mount Pulaski city hall. To make things worse, the town’s only two fire engines were parked in the building. One of them was destroyed and the other badly damaged. The blaze is thought to have started near the furnace in the basement.

50 years ago

Feb. 26, 1972: Herman Krannert has died as the result of a fall he suffered last month. Krannert was a prolific philanthropist who gave millions of dollars to education. His gifts include the Krannert Center for Performing Arts and Krannert Art Center, both at the University of Illinois.

25 years ago

Feb. 26, 1997: A tie vote highlighted the Bloomington City Council Ward 1 primary election. John Rhoda let the ticket with 76 votes. But Irene Klink and incumbent George Kroutil tied at 58. The tie will be broken by lottery unless someone asks for a recount.

