100 years ago: Tommy O'Connor named Chicago's worst gunman

100 years ago

Dec. 11, 1921: Tommy O’Connor, deemed Chicago’s worst gunman, broke out of the Cook County jail with two other prisoners. They overpowered several guards and hijacked an auto. O’Conner is scheduled to be hanged Thursday. If he’s caught in time, the hanging will go on as scheduled.

75 years ago

Dec. 11, 1946: Bloomington model Mary Jane Pease has married Hollywood actor Henry Daniels. She is a Conover model, professionally known as M. Jay Dennison. He is just starting out as a film actor, having appeared in “Meet Me in St. Louis” and three other movies.

50 years ago

Dec. 11, 1971: Sandy’s Restaurant is holding its grand opening today at 205 South Main in Normal. The attractions include a drawing for a boy’s and a girl’s bike, hamburgers five for a dollar, and a visit from Santa Claus. (Sandy’s is gone today, replaced by an ISU building.)

25 years ago

Dec. 11, 1996: Tri-County Health Services and the Helen Lewis Smith Pavilion will close, leaving 71 people without jobs in Fairbury. The two entities include five clinics which are offspring of the Fairbury Hospital. Thirty-eight nursing home residents will be uprooted.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.