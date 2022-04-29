100 years ago: Three officers shot dead

100 years ago

April 29, 1922: Three law officers, including the Schuyler County sheriff, were shot dead when they went to quell a disturbance among railroad section hands at Frederick, north of Beardstown. Twenty-eight suspects have been arrested. Three others ran off but were caught.

75 years ago

April 29, 1947: Fifteen foreign women — all of them war brides — are enrolled in an American orientation class at BHS, taught by Ronald Lemme. Six more are expected to enroll later. The class is intended to benefit wives who are now applying for U.S. citizenship.

50 years ago

April 29, 1972: Hiram Walker distillery will close its barrel stave plant at Tremont plus four others in Illinois and Wisconsin. Twenty-eight workers will lose their jobs. The staves are shipped to the Peoria distillery, which makes barrels for the storage of Hiram Walker whiskey.

25 years ago

April 29, 1997: The Merna brothers, descendants of the village of Merna’s founders, are building a hog confinement operation near there. Some neighbors are trying to stop it but aren’t sure they can. They cite fears of odors and pollution as their main reasons for opposing the Mernas.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.