100 years ago: Three ISNU teachers go to other schools

100 years ago

April 3, 1922: Three ISNU teachers are leaving for other schools. Prof. C. E. Cooper will head the geology department at Ohio University. Prof. D. C. Ridgely will go to Clark University in Massachusetts. And Prof. J. G. Kuderna heads for Columbia University in New York.

75 years ago

April 3, 1947: Some of Normal’s elementary school teachers will be making up to $200 per year more under a new pay scale adopted by the school board. For example, a teacher with one year’s experience and two years of college would earn $1,700 per year, the new minimum.

50 years ago

April 3, 1972: Roscoe Ely is about to retire after 45 years of cutting hair at Clyde Hunter’s barber shop in the Griesheim building. He recently recalled his own father’s 45th birthday on the farm in De Witt County. He told of wondering then, “how does a man get to be so old?”

25 years ago

April 3, 1997: Secondary headline from Tuesday’s election: Bloomington will have four new faces on City Council. They are James Finnegan, John Rhoda, Joseph “Skip” Crawford, and Mary Ryan. No incumbents lost, although George Kroutil tied for second in the primary.

