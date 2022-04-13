100 years ago: Third trial for Fatty Arbuckle done

100 years ago

April 13, 1922: The third murder trial of silent film star Fatty Arbuckle is over. He was accused to killing starlet Virginia Rappe. The jury was out for six minutes. During that time they drafted and signed a statement saying Arbuckle was not guilty and that acquittal was not enough for him.

75 years ago

April 13, 1947: Prefabricated homes are spreading into the rural areas. The first prefab home in Saybrook was built on the property of John C. Anderson in the eastern part of the village. There is already one residence on the Anderson property. The prefab home will make two.

50 years ago

April 13, 1972: The Federal Aviation Administration has approved a control tower for the Bloomington-Normal Airport. It’s a significant safety improvement for the airport, whose traffic level doesn’t qualify it for a tower. The FAA will pay for its construction and staffing.

25 years ago

April 13, 1997: All those new houses you see around are beginning to add up. The McLean County population estimates show a 7.7 percent population increase between 1990 and 1996. That’s high for Central Illinois, but the suburban Chicago counties show double digit growth.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.