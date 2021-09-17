100 years ago: There will now be a McBarnes Memorial Building

100 years ago

Sept. 17, 1921: There will be a McBarnes Memorial Building. After a lot of wrangling, the county board will lease the Stipp lot at Grove and East streets for $1 per year. Farmer John McBarnes will build the soldier’s memorial for $150,000, using his own money. It’s a 99-year lease.

75 years ago

Sept. 17, 1946: Normal has hired Donald Eaton, an ex-Marine, as the latest addition to the police force. Eaton, 24, is a local man and lives with his mother on South Main Street. His predecessor, John Wieting, resigned from the police to work in the garbage department.

50 years ago

Sept. 17, 1971: The Osman post office closes today. It’s one of the last institutions in the tiny town south of Bellflower. Osman is in McLean County, but barely. The post office has 17 box customers who will have to go to Fisher for their mail or depend on rural delivery.

25 years ago

Sept. 17, 1996: Bloomington hairstylist Naomi Vogel invented Shampoo-Aide, a product to help disabled people wash their hair without getting their bodies wet. After four years of private use, she has sold the rights to Maddak, Inc. Maddak makes daily living aids for the disabled.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.