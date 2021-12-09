100 years ago: The volunteer bucket brigade saves two houses in Shirley

100 years ago

Dec. 9, 1921: Shirley doesn’t have a fire department. So the volunteer bucket brigade saved two houses in the unincorporated village: the Gathers residence yesterday and the Shoulty residence on Thursday. (The Dale Township Fire Department has a station in Shirley these days.)

75 years ago

Dec. 9, 1946: The Pillsbury Co. presents national awards each year to farmers who excel. This year it has added the Phillip W. Pillsbury award for the best soybeans, and H. L. Stiegelmeier of Normal is the winner. He received the award Friday night at a dinner in Chicago.

50 years ago

Dec. 9, 1971: With a late start, Ralph Carrel has gotten his law degree and passed the bar. Carrell is a former Blomingtonian and served as a Pantagraph carrier when he was a boy. Now he’s 49, and a veteran of WWII and Korea. His father and brother still live in Bloomington.

25 years ago

Dec. 9, 1996: Recycling is ahead of demand in Bloomington – by heaps. And the market has dried up for now. The city is now paying, instead of being paid, to have recyclables picked up and taken elsewhere. People are recycling a lot more this year, but the reason isn’t clear.

