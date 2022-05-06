100 years ago: The Pantagraph hires Fred Young

100 years ago

May 6, 1922: The Pantagraph has hired Fred Young as editor of the sports page. Young, a 1915 graduate of IWU, is recognized as a top sports writer in the Midwest and is a Big Ten football and basketball official. (IWU’s Fred Young Field House, now gone, was named for him.)

75 years ago

May 6, 1947: George and Frank Summers, 82 and 75, are catching up in a visit to George’s home in Bloomington. They haven’t seen each other for 70 years. The boys were separated when their mother died. They have kept in touch and even tried to meet, but kept missing one another.

50 years ago

May 6, 1972: This doesn’t happen often, but at age 95 Edward Selk of El Paso outlived his life insurance policy. Selk took out the policy in 1903, paid the premiums, and now he has collected his $2,885 payoff from Northwestern Mutual life. He says he may buy a new vacuum cleaner.

25 years ago

May 6, 1997: Pat Henry, formerly of Bloomington, has just docked in Mexico after sailing around the world in a small boat. First she talked to her family in Bloomington and the press in Mexico and the U.S. Henry, who says she’s a born traveler, made the trip in eight and a half years.

