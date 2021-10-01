100 years ago: The Palmer pennant for best penmanship goes to Room A at Edwards School in Bloomington

100 years ago

Oct. 1, 1921: The Palmer pennant for the best penmanship in Bloomington schools goes to Room A at Edwards School. Room A had five students who earned recognition for improved handwriting. That was the most of any classroom in the districtwide competition.

75 years ago

Oct. 1, 1946: Brokaw Hospital will reopen its remodeled maternity ward next week. The opening had been postponed because of a shortage of trained nurses. The ward will accommodate 12 mothers and 14 babies, with facilities available for premature infants.

50 years ago

Oct. 1, 1971: Bloomington residents have until Oct. 12 to burn their leaves. Then after midnight, all open burning will be illegal. Cookout fires are exempt, but burning papers in grills and barbecue pits is out. The new ordinance is in line with state law, but is more restrictive.

25 years ago

Oct. 1, 1996: A couple out fishing found the remains of Karyn Slover, 23, at Lake Shelbyville. She had been murdered. Slover was an advertising rep for the Decatur newspaper. The car she was driving had been found along I-72 near Monticello, door open and the motor still running.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.