100 years ago: The Illinois China Co. plant burns down

100 years ago

May 8, 1922: The Illinois China Co. plant in Lincoln burned down Saturday night. It was owned by local investors and its loss puts about 100 employees out of work. It’s believed the fire originated in one of the kilns. The plant had moved to Lincoln from Roodhouse three years ago.

75 years ago

May 8, 1947: Two Bloomington police officers passed the 20-year milestone with BPD. Capt. Roe Wirick and Detective Sgt. Dan Theis both joined up on May 6, 1927. Now both are coming up on retirement eligibility, but they have reportedly indicated they want to stay with the force.

50 years ago

May 8, 1972: Gasoline prices shot up ten percent in the Twin Cities this past week. That’s a four-cent jump at most area filling stations. Motorists are paying 40.9 cents for regular and 44.9 for premium. A survey of stations in Champaign-Urbana, Decatur and Peoria shows similar results.

25 years ago

May 8, 1997: Sheriff Steve Brienen said he won’t run again when his term is up in 18 months. “Now is the time for the next generation to take over,” Brienen said. “It’s time for me to move on.” When his time is up, Brienen will have served five terms as sheriff of McLean County.

