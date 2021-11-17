100 years ago: The Heyworth Natural Gas is pumping up interest in the new Meridian Hard Road coming through town

100 years ago

Nov. 17, 1921: The Heyworth Natural Gas is pumping up interest in the new Meridian Hard Road coming through town. The old, unpaved Meridian Trail already connects Heyworth with Clinton and Bloomington. The Natural Gas editor wants to make sure Heyworth is on the new road.

75 years ago

Nov. 17, 1946: At 6 years old, Ronald Claflin of Heyworth may be the youngest Civil War grandson around. His grandfather, Ezra Claflin, served in the 10th Illinois Volunteers, and fought at Vicksburg. Old Ezra built the Heyworth home occupied by the modern-day family in 1873.

50 years ago

Nov. 17, 1971: An Urbana man was found shot to death and possibly robbed outside an old farmhouse 4 miles southeast of Bloomington. The victim was identified as Charles Cloud. Deputies have no suspects but want to interview two Indiana teenagers about other incidents here.

25 years ago

Nov. 17, 1996: Now that AirTran has announced it is coming to Bloomington, competing airlines are keeping an eye on the lower fares it promised. Observers expect the competitors will match AirTran’s fares. The new airline will offer non-stop flights to Orlando, Florida.

