100 years ago: the Flying La Vans are home from the parks and fairs

100 years ago

Oct. 18, 1921: Ray Hendryx and Mr. and Mrs. Harry Green are home from the parks and fairs, where they perform as the Flying La Vans. The troupe, founded by Green, has six people altogether. They’ll rest here for a while, and they may arrange for a winter vaudeville tour.

75 years ago

Oct. 18, 1946: The B-N Council of Church Women announced a campaign to provide clothing kits for children in war-torn Europe. It’s part of a national campaign to send half a million kits overseas. A sample kit would contain about 29 items of clothes, shoes, towels, a soft toy, etc.

50 years ago

Oct. 18, 1971: Construction on Interstate 74 is still on schedule. Less than two months remain until the deadline of completion of the stretch from Bloomington to Mahomet. Project managers are optimistic that this new leg of Interstate can be open by December 1.

25 years ago

Oct. 18, 1996: For the second time in a year, authorities have exhumed a murder victim’s body for further examination. In this most recent case, they are seeking more proof that the remains are those of Gary Miller. It’s a 1978 case and a suspect is awaiting trial on murder charges.

