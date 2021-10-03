100 years ago: the first Bloomington soldier killed in the World War buried

100 years ago

Oct. 3, 1921: Sgt. Joseph Hauptman, the first Bloomington soldier killed in the World War, was buried with full military honors in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. The funeral was held from his home, 1408 N. Morris Ave., conducted by three priests and attended by friends and family.

75 years ago

Oct. 3, 1946: The Stanford Consolidated School District sold off five of its rural schoolhouses, bringing $3,000 to the district coffers. Only the buildings were sold. The district will keep the land. Schools sold were West Wartlow, Center, Brooks Grove, Browns Grove and Trott.

50 years ago

Oct. 3, 1971: Seven prison guards were injured in a riot at the prison in Pontiac. Five of them were hospitalized along with nine inmates. The disturbance began when two inmates got into a fight. State police were called in and inmates returned to their cells without confronting them.

25 years ago

Oct. 3, 1996: BroMenn Medical Center will close its Chenoa clinic for lack of enough patients. The two nearest clinics, at Lexington and El Paso, will remain open. The Chenoa clinic had been generating 14 appointments per week. Lexington gets about 40 and El Paso several hundred.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.